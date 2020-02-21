UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Says Coronavirus Vaccine Trials To Start Around Late April

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:23 PM

China could start clinical trials for a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus around late April, an official said Friday

Public and private researchers around the world have been working to develop treatments and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 virus that first emerged in central China in December.

More than 2,200 people have died and more than 75,000 have been infected by it in China. Another 11 people died abroad, with some 1,100 infections in around 25 countries.

"Several research teams were trying different techniques to develop a potential vaccine, and the earliest vaccine is expected to be submitted for clinical trials around late April," Xu Nanping, vice science and technology minister, told a press briefing.

China's vaccine development and research is currently "basically in step with other countries", he added.

