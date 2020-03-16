UrduPoint.com
China Sees 120,000 Daily Border Entries Since COVID-19 Declared Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:48 PM

China has seen about 120,000 daily border entries via land, sea and air transport since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :China has seen about 120,000 daily border entries via land, sea and air transport since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said Monday.

The number was more than 80 percent lower than the same period of last year, said Liu Haitao, an official with the NIA, at a press conference.

Over the period, about 20,000 people entered China daily via international flights, with around 10 percent being foreigners, Liu said.

