UrduPoint.com

China Sends Working Group To Xinjiang To Guide COVID-19 Response

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:43 PM

The National Health Commission dispatched a working group Monday to guide COVID-19 response efforts in the Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Health Commission dispatched a working group Monday to guide COVID-19 response efforts in the Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Ili reported two locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

