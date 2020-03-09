UrduPoint.com
China Signals Progress In Virus Battle As Disney Partially Reopens

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

China signals progress in virus battle as Disney partially reopens

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :China closed most of its makeshift hospitals for coronavirus patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort staff went back to work Monday as normality slowly returns to the country after weeks battling the epidemic.

New virus cases in China -- which accounts for the vast majority of the more than 100,000 infections worldwide -- have declined in recent weeks in a sign the country's unprecedented lockdown measures are working.

The improving situation stands in stark contrast with the growing global spread of the disease that has affected scores of countries and prompted some governments to impose their own draconian measures and quarantines.

China reported 40 new infections nationwide on Monday -- the smallest increase since the country began reporting the data in January.

Nearly all the fresh cases and 22 new deaths were in Wuhan, the capital of central Hubei province, which has been under lockdown for weeks.

The latest fatalities bring the country's death toll to 3,119.

