China Speeding Up COVID Vaccine Registration Shows Many States Follow Russia's Lead - RDIF

China's fast-tracked registration of coronavirus vaccines is representative of how more and more countries are picking up Russia's lead, which was the first to register a COVID-10 vaccine earlier this month, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) China's fast-tracked registration of coronavirus vaccines is representative of how more and more countries are picking up Russia's lead, which was the first to register a COVID-10 vaccine earlier this month, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Friday.

Russia registered its first coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, on August 11. A second one is coming up in September, as announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. The Chinese government gave a patent approval to its own domestically-produced candidate vaccine, Sinovac, last week.

"The registration of the Sinovac vaccine against coronavirus infection in China under the accelerated procedure for emergency use shows that many countries are following Russia's approach in this matter.

China is protecting its doctors and teachers according to the Russian model by providing vaccines for high-risk groups," Dmitriev told journalists.

According to the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, more than 10 countries are currently pursuing fast-track registration of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

"Now more than 10 RDIF partner countries are studying Russian experience for accelerated registration of drugs and vaccines against coronavirus with proven safety, based on proven solutions, such as the human adenovirus used in the Russian Sputnik V vaccine," Dmitriev said.

