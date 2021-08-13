UrduPoint.com

China Steps Up Punishment For Breaching COVID-19 Prevention Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 04:55 PM

China steps up punishment for breaching COVID-19 prevention measures

China's public security organs are stepping up the investigation and punishment of actions that undermine the country's COVID-19 control and prevention efforts, the Ministry of Public Security said on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :China's public security organs are stepping up the investigation and punishment of actions that undermine the country's COVID-19 control and prevention efforts, the Ministry of Public Security said on Friday.

Enforcing the country's COVID-19 prevention measures, police departments across the country have recently handled more than 60 cases of COVID-19 prevention breaches and similar actions, said the ministry.

On August 11, police in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, handled 11 cases of local residents leaving the city with other people's negative nucleic acid test results, in breach of the city's COVID-19 control protocols.

The ministry urged the public to abide by COVID-19 prevention and control requirements. It vowed to handle breaches, the spread of pandemic-related rumors, and other similar behavior in strict accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Police China Nanjing August

Recent Stories

ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to ..

ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to train People of Determination ..

12 minutes ago
 UoP organized exhibition on Independence day celeb ..

UoP organized exhibition on Independence day celebrations

1 minute ago
 Afghanistan Nearing Humanitarian Crisis at 'Unprec ..

Afghanistan Nearing Humanitarian Crisis at 'Unprecedented' Pace - Charity

1 minute ago
 Taliban take provincial capital 50 km (30 miles) s ..

Taliban take provincial capital 50 km (30 miles) south of Kabul: local official

1 minute ago
 Russia Interested in Energy Cooperation With India ..

Russia Interested in Energy Cooperation With India - Ministry

2 minutes ago
 U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths cont ..

U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to rise: CDC director

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.