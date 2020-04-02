UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Takes All-out Efforts To Protect Its Students Abroad Amid Pandemic: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:43 PM

China takes all-out efforts to protect its students abroad amid pandemic: official

Vice Minister of Education Tian Xuejun said Thursday that the ministry has taken all-out efforts to safeguard the health and safety of overseas Chinese students amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Vice Minister of education Tian Xuejun said Thursday that the ministry has taken all-out efforts to safeguard the health and safety of overseas Chinese students amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

A prevention and control guideline on COVID-19 was compiled for the students, and multiple lectures by renowned experts have also been held to offer more guidance on epidemic prevention, Tian said at a press conference.

Chinese embassies and consulates have distributed epidemic prevention materials including masks and "health kits" to overseas students in a timely manner, Tian said, adding that more support for those in straits as well as consular protection are also available.

The overall number and proportion of overseas Chinese students infected with the coronavirus are at a relatively low level, Tian said, stressing that the emergency mechanism will be activated immediately once a confirmed or suspected case is found.

Resources from domestic universities have been mobilized to provide round-the-clock psychological counseling for overseas Chinese students, and counseling hotlines have also been set up for overseas students as well as parents to address their concerns, Tian said.

Related Topics

Education China From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SHC commutes death of main accused to seven-year l ..

1 minute ago

More than 3 in 5 (64%) Pakistanis who have an ongo ..

6 minutes ago

S. Korea's consumer prices rise 1 pct on-year in M ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) deposits over Rs8 lak ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Railways Company Says Stopped Infrastructu ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections in Japan rise to 2,524

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.