China To Dispatch Experts Of Traditional Chinese Medicine To Cambodia To Fight COVID-19

Published January 25, 2022 | 01:28 PM

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :China and Cambodia on Tuesday signed an agreement on dispatching a team of traditional Chinese medicine experts to help Cambodia in the fight against COVID-19.

The deal was inked in Phnom Penh between Huang Luqi, visiting vice-commissioner of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM), and Cambodia's Health Minister Mam Bunheng, under the presence of Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian.

Speaking before the signing ceremony, Huang said the NATCM will send the team to Cambodia to carry out medical tasks at the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital in Phnom Penh for one year.

"During the period, the medical team will train qualified medical professionals from Cambodia's Ministry of Health, develop targeted training manual and courses for further education, and provide prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services on common diseases including COVID-19 for local people," he said.

"I'm confident that this agreement will not only benefit Cambodian medical experts, but also make significant contributions to improve the well-being of Cambodian people," he added.

