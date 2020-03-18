china to donate 100,000 more COVID-19 test kits to Philippines

China has decided to donate 100,000 more test kits and other urgently-needed medical supplies to the Philippines to help the southeast Asian country fight COVID-19 spread

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :China has decided to donate 100,000 more test kits and other urgently-needed medical supplies to the Philippines to help the southeast Asian country fight COVID-19 spread.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian said Wednesday the assistance includes another 100,000 test kits, 100,000 surgical masks, 10,000 N95 masks, and 10,000 sets of personal protective equipment.

China donated 2,000 test kits to the Philippines on Monday.

"The Chinese people stands ready to help their Philippine brothers and sisters to go through this difficult time," Huang said in a statement.

"Thank you, my brother," Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin tweeted after he was informed of the new donations.

The Philippines now has 202 confirmed corona-virus cases, including 17 deaths. The department of health said that seven patients have recovered from the viral disease.