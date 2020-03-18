UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Donate 100,000 More COVID-19 Test Kits To Philippines

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 03:06 PM

china to donate 100,000 more COVID-19 test kits to Philippines

China has decided to donate 100,000 more test kits and other urgently-needed medical supplies to the Philippines to help the southeast Asian country fight COVID-19 spread

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :China has decided to donate 100,000 more test kits and other urgently-needed medical supplies to the Philippines to help the southeast Asian country fight COVID-19 spread.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian said Wednesday the assistance includes another 100,000 test kits, 100,000 surgical masks, 10,000 N95 masks, and 10,000 sets of personal protective equipment.

China donated 2,000 test kits to the Philippines on Monday.

"The Chinese people stands ready to help their Philippine brothers and sisters to go through this difficult time," Huang said in a statement.

"Thank you, my brother," Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin tweeted after he was informed of the new donations.

The Philippines now has 202 confirmed corona-virus cases, including 17 deaths. The department of health said that seven patients have recovered from the viral disease.

Related Topics

China Philippines From Asia

Recent Stories

Ivory products seized in north China

3 minutes ago

Dolphin men injured in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Shops gutted in Raiwind model bazaar in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Special Flight Departs From Tokyo for Greece to Tr ..

3 minutes ago

Strict action to be taken against profiteers and h ..

13 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.