China to Donate 150,000 COVID Vaccine Doses to Moldova - Parliament Speaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) China will deliver 150,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Moldova as humanitarian help, Zinaida Greceanii, Moldova's parliament speaker, said on Thursday.

"I am happy to inform [you] that the People's Republic of China has decided to provide Moldova with 150,000 vaccine doses against COVID as humanitarian help.

The decision is confirmed by a letter directed to me by Li Zhanshu, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress," Greceanii wrote in a post on her Facebook page.

She also expressed gratitude to China for its help to Moldovan people.

Moldova started its mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on March 2, and has reportedly inoculated about 100,000 people so far.