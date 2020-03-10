China to ease travel curbs within locked-down Hubei province: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :China said Tuesday the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak Hubei would relax travel restrictions to allow healthy people to move within the hard-hit province.

According to the provincial government, a mobile app will be used to give residents a coloured health code, and people with a "green" code in medium and low-risk areas will be allowed to travel within the province, which was placed under lockdown in January.