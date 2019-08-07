UrduPoint.com
China To Help 1,000 Mongolian Cataract Patients Regain Sight

China to help 1,000 Mongolian cataract patients regain sight

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :China plans to provide free surgeries to 1,000 Mongolian cataract patients over the next five years, according to the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Regional Branch of the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC).

A total of 1,829 Mongolian cataract patients have been identified, and 204 free surgeries for patients in poor regions of Mongolia have been conducted as of July this year, said Wang Fang, executive deputy head of the branch.

The RCSC has conducted a series of co operations with its Mongolian counterpart in treating 100 Mongolian children suffering from congenital heart disease, first-aid training and other projects.

