China to promote first aid training among students

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese authorities Monday issued a guideline requiring schools nationwide to provide first-aid courses, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation training, and attach importance to health education in order to prepare students for emergencies.

Various education activities are needed to raise awareness on healthy lifestyle, disease prevention and control, mental health and adolescent development, among others, to improve students' health literacy, according to the document released by the Red Cross Society of China and the Ministry of Education.

Besides, the guideline noted that measures will be adopted to encourage more young people to take part in voluntary services, as well as red cross youth exchange activities.