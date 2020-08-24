UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Promote First Aid Training Among Students

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:48 PM

China to promote first aid training among students

Chinese authorities Monday issued a guideline requiring schools nationwide to provide first-aid courses, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation training, and attach importance to health education in order to prepare students for emergencies

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese authorities Monday issued a guideline requiring schools nationwide to provide first-aid courses, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation training, and attach importance to health education in order to prepare students for emergencies.

Various education activities are needed to raise awareness on healthy lifestyle, disease prevention and control, mental health and adolescent development, among others, to improve students' health literacy, according to the document released by the Red Cross Society of China and the Ministry of Education.

Besides, the guideline noted that measures will be adopted to encourage more young people to take part in voluntary services, as well as red cross youth exchange activities.

Related Topics

Exchange Education China Young

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

4 minutes ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

12 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

34 minutes ago

Punjab literacy department plants 100,000 saplings ..

1 minute ago

Sports goods' exports increase 6.44% to US $26.169 ..

1 minute ago

President updates visiting IPU head on IIOJK's wor ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.