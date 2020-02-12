China to take measures to prevent COVID-19 infection on campus

China will take measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in colleges and universities, an education official said Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :China will take measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in colleges and universities, an education official said Wednesday.

Wang Dengfeng, a senior official with the Ministry of Education, said at a press conference that the ministry had required postponement of school semesters amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Colleges and universities will reopen on a staggered schedule to avoid travel peaks of students, he said, adding that all schools must carry out disinfections after reopening.

Students coming from areas hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic, and those with close contacts of confirmed cases or those having symptoms such as fever and cough, might need to be put in quarantine. Other students will need to have their health conditions checked on a daily basis, according to Wang.

Students from Hubei Province, where the epicenter city of Wuhan is located, will not be able to leave for schools outside the province until they meet local requirement, he said.