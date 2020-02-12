UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Take Measures To Prevent COVID-19 Infection On Campus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:49 PM

China to take measures to prevent COVID-19 infection on campus

China will take measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in colleges and universities, an education official said Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :China will take measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in colleges and universities, an education official said Wednesday.

Wang Dengfeng, a senior official with the Ministry of Education, said at a press conference that the ministry had required postponement of school semesters amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Colleges and universities will reopen on a staggered schedule to avoid travel peaks of students, he said, adding that all schools must carry out disinfections after reopening.

Students coming from areas hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic, and those with close contacts of confirmed cases or those having symptoms such as fever and cough, might need to be put in quarantine. Other students will need to have their health conditions checked on a daily basis, according to Wang.

Students from Hubei Province, where the epicenter city of Wuhan is located, will not be able to leave for schools outside the province until they meet local requirement, he said.

Related Topics

Education China Wuhan All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tom Banton is excited to come to Pakistan to play ..

22 minutes ago

Drivers await big chill at too-warm Sweden rally

14 minutes ago

Sindh govt pursues guidelines of Shaheed Benazir B ..

14 minutes ago

Moot on current Kashmir situation seeks more vibra ..

14 minutes ago

Price control magistrates asked to take action aga ..

14 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.