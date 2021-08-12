China, Uzbekistan Strike Deal on Production of COVID-19 Vaccines - Chinese Embassy

China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, the manufacturer of the recombinant subunit protein vaccine, and Uzbekistan's Jurabek Laboratories have signed a cooperation agreement to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine, the Chinese Embassy in Tashkent said on Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, the manufacturer of the recombinant subunit protein vaccine, and Uzbekistan's Jurabek Laboratories have signed a cooperation agreement to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine, the Chinese Embassy in Tashkent said on Thursday.

In July, the Uzbek Ministry of Innovative Development said that the Chinese company intended to launch the production of its own vaccine in Uzbekistan in August, with initial output of up to 10 million doses per month.

"There was an online signing ceremony of an agreement between China's biopharmaceutical company Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co.

, Ltd and Uzbekistan's Jurabek Laboratories JV on cooperation in the sphere of manufacturing the recombinant vaccine against COVID-19," the embassy wrote on Telegram.

The parties also inked an agreement on the supply of recombinant vaccine, the statement added.

The vaccine by Anhui Zhifei Longcom is the most popular in Uzbekistan. Since spring, Tashkent has obtained about 10.5 million Chinese vaccine doses out of the total volume of 14.58 million received doses.