China Virus Cases Exceed 42,600 Nationwide: Health Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:14 PM

China virus cases exceed 42,600 nationwide: health commission

The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 42,638 nationwide with nearly 2,500 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Tuesday

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 42,638 nationwide with nearly 2,500 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 108 new deaths from the virus -- with 103 in hardest-hit Hubei province -- bringing the national toll to 1,016 fatalities.

