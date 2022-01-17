UrduPoint.com

China Virus Cases Highest In Nearly Two Years, Weeks Before Olympics

The number of Covid-19 cases in China reached its highest level since March 2020 on Monday, as Beijing races to smother outbreaks just three weeks before hosting the Winter Olympics

With growing fears about the highly-transmissible Omicron strain challenging China's stringent approach to virus control, a senior health official told residents of the capital to "avoid buying goods from overseas" after saying a local case could have been infected by international post.

China, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, has stuck to a strict policy of targeting zero Covid cases even as the rest of the world has reopened.

But its approach has come under sustained pressure in recent weeks with multiple clusters in key cities just as the Games are about to get underway in Beijing.

On Monday there were 223 more cases reported, including another 80 in the virus-hit port city of Tianjin, and nine more -- including cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant -- in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangdong.

