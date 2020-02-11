China virus death toll passes 1,000, WHO warns of 'very grave' global threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak surged past 1,000 in China on Tuesday as the World Health Organization warned that the epidemic poses a "very grave" global threat

The WHO is holding a conference in Geneva on combatting the virus as Beijing struggles to contain a disease that has now infected more than 42,000 and reached some 25 countries.

Another 108 deaths were reported on Tuesday -- the first triple-digit daily rise since the virusemerged in late December.

"With 99 percent of cases in China, this remains very much an emergency for that country, but one that holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the conference, where scientists were discussing how the virus is transmitted and possible vaccines.