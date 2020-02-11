UrduPoint.com
China Virus Death Toll Passes 1,000, WHO Warns Of 'very Grave' Global Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:06 PM

China virus death toll passes 1,000, WHO warns of 'very grave' global threat

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak surged past 1,000 in China on Tuesday as the World Health Organization warned that the epidemic poses a "very grave" global threat

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak surged past 1,000 in China on Tuesday as the World Health Organization warned that the epidemic poses a "very grave" global threat.

The WHO is holding a conference in Geneva on combatting the virus as Beijing struggles to contain a disease that has now infected more than 42,000 and reached some 25 countries.

Another 108 deaths were reported on Tuesday -- the first triple-digit daily rise since the virusemerged in late December.

"With 99 percent of cases in China, this remains very much an emergency for that country, but one that holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the conference, where scientists were discussing how the virus is transmitted and possible vaccines.

