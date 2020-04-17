China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll 50%

(@FahadShabbir)

Wuhan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :China's coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan on Friday admitted missteps in tallying its death toll, and abruptly raised the count by 50 percent.

Wuhan's epidemic control headquarters said in a social media posting on Friday that it had added 1,290 deaths to the tally in Wuhan, which has suffered the vast majority of China's fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

That brings the total number of deaths in the city to 3,869. But the city government only added 325 cases, raising the city's total number of infections to 50,333.

The change also pushes the nationwide death toll up by nearly 39 percent to 4,632, based on official national data released earlier on Friday.

The official toll in the country of 1.4 billion people, however, remainswell below the number of fatalities in much smaller countries such as Italyand Spain.