UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Virus Epicentre Wuhan Raises Death Toll 50%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:07 PM

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll 50%

China's coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan on Friday admitted missteps in tallying its death toll, and abruptly raised the count by 50 percent

Wuhan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :China's coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan on Friday admitted missteps in tallying its death toll, and abruptly raised the count by 50 percent.

Wuhan's epidemic control headquarters said in a social media posting on Friday that it had added 1,290 deaths to the tally in Wuhan, which has suffered the vast majority of China's fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

That brings the total number of deaths in the city to 3,869. But the city government only added 325 cases, raising the city's total number of infections to 50,333.

The change also pushes the nationwide death toll up by nearly 39 percent to 4,632, based on official national data released earlier on Friday.

The official toll in the country of 1.4 billion people, however, remainswell below the number of fatalities in much smaller countries such as Italyand Spain.

Related Topics

China Social Media Wuhan Spain From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1 in 10 Pakistanis (9%) claim that someone has con ..

10 minutes ago

AC inspects distribution of payment under Ehsaas K ..

5 minutes ago

Vettel dismisses back-to-back racing overload as ' ..

5 minutes ago

Asian markets rise on China GDP data

5 minutes ago

Chinese doctors leave today after sharing expertis ..

14 minutes ago

Each virus-hit person infecting fewer than one oth ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.