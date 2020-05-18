China vows to make coronavirus vaccine a 'global public good' once ready

China would make any coronavirus vaccine it developed a "global public good" once it was put into use, President Xi Jinping told the World Health Assembly on Monday

Xi also told the assembly's first-ever virtual gathering that China will provide $2 billion in global COVID-19 aid over two years.