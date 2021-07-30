UrduPoint.com
China Vows To Prevent Coronavirus Transmission Through Entry, Exit Channels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:15 PM

China vows to prevent coronavirus transmission through entry, exit channels

China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) has vowed to further beef up efforts against COVID-19 importation and firmly prevent coronavirus transmission through entry and exit channels

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) has vowed to further beef up efforts against COVID-19 importation and firmly prevent coronavirus transmission through entry and exit channels.

The NIA issued the statement while releasing the entry and exit figures for the first half of this year on Friday.

During this period, the NIA provided early warnings involving personnel entering from high-risk regions, and facilitated the verification of more than 4,500 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases and their close contacts.

The NIA also stepped up epidemic information sharing with neighboring countries.

Around 85,000 people were seized for illegal entry and exit during this period, NIA figures showed.

More Stories From Health

