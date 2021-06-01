China wants better physical, mental health for rural children

Chinese authorities have called for improving moral education, sports and cultural activities for primary and secondary school students as well as pre-schoolchildren in rural area

BEIJING0 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese authorities have called for improving moral education, sports and cultural activities for Primary and secondary school students as well as pre-schoolchildren in rural areas.

At a recent video conference, authorities stressed the need to cultivate moral character and a fine lifestyle among rural children.

The conference urged efforts to leverage volunteers' role in holding various activities for children.

The conference was organized by the General Office of the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress.