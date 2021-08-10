China works to make COVID-19 vaccines more available in developing countries

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :China has been striving to make COVID-19 vaccines more available in developing countries, and has already provided more than 770 million doses of vaccines and concentrates to the world.

China ranks first in the world in terms of vaccines offered to the international community.

"China will do its best to help developing countries cope with the COVID-19 pandemic," President Xi Jinping said recently in a written message to the first meeting of the International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation.

China will strive to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world throughout this year, and offer 100 million U.S. Dollars to COVAX, Xi said, marking a further step by China in honoring its commitment to making vaccines a "global public good."As of Aug. 4, 51.15 percent of people in high-income countries have been vaccinated, compared to just 1.36 percent in low-income countries, according to data released by the World Health Organization (WHO).