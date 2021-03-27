UrduPoint.com
China's CanSino Says Vaccine Order Talks Underway With Europe

Sat 27th March 2021

China's CanSino says vaccine order talks underway with Europe

CanSino Biologics Inc. said the firm is in talks with a number of European countries about orders for its COVID-19 vaccine, Bloom-berg reported on Friday

CanSino Biologics Inc. said the firm is in talks with a number of European countries about orders for its COVID-19 vaccine, Bloom-berg reported on Friday.

Hungary has granted emergency use authorization for the inoculation, making CanSino the second China-developed COVID-19 vaccine approved in the European country, said Hungarian Chief Medical Officer Cecilia Muller on Monday.

"We are considering extending our regulatory footprints and Europe is definitely in the cards," the report quoted Pierre Morgon, Cansino's senior vice president in charge of its international business, as saying.

European purchases of the CanSino shot would mark a significant breakthrough in the global roll-out of Chinese COVID vaccines, the report added.

