China's Fujian Reports 59 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Tue 14th September 2021

East China's Fujian Province reported 59 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one local asymptomatic carrier on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday

The confirmed cases were reported in the cities of Xiamen, Quanzhou and Putian, and the new asymptomatic carrier was detected in Putian.

The province has reported a total of 102 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases since Sept. 10. Twenty-one local asymptomatic carriers are currently under concentrated quarantine and medical observation.

Meanwhile, 3,597 close contacts are also under medical observation, according to the health commission.

