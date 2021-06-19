He city of Dongguan in south China's Guangdong Province on Saturday added a medium-risk area for COVID-19 outbreak, according to the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The city of Dongguan in south China's Guangdong Province on Saturday added a medium-risk area for COVID-19 outbreak, according to the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

The move comes after a new confirmed COVID-19 case was reported on Friday in a residential quarter in the city's Nancheng sub-district. The new case is the wife of a COVID-19 patient earlier confirmed in Shenzhen.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, 163 close contacts of the new case had been put under medical observation.