GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :South China's Guangdong Province reported eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, all in the provincial capital Guangzhou, according to the provincial health committee.

The province on Friday also reported four imported confirmed cases and 10 imported asymptomatic cases.

By Friday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,605 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,065 imported ones. Currently, 182 cases are being treated in hospitals, said the committee.