China's Guangdong Reports Eight Locally-transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:33 PM

China's Guangdong reports eight locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

South China's Guangdong Province reported eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, all in the provincial capital Guangzhou, according to the provincial health committee

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :South China's Guangdong Province reported eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, all in the provincial capital Guangzhou, according to the provincial health committee.

The province on Friday also reported four imported confirmed cases and 10 imported asymptomatic cases.

By Friday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,605 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,065 imported ones. Currently, 182 cases are being treated in hospitals, said the committee.

