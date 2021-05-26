UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Guangdong Reports Three New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

China's Guangdong reports three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

South China's Guangdong Province registered three new locally transmitted, confirmed COVID-19 cases from Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the provincial health commission

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :South China's Guangdong Province registered three new locally transmitted, confirmed COVID-19 cases from Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the provincial health commission.

All three cases were found in the provincial capital Guangzhou.

They were a previously asymptomatic carrier, a 74-year-old woman, and her 11-year-old grandson.

All three have been transferred to a local designated hospital and are in stable condition, the commission said.

By 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Guangdong Province had reported a total of 2,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,015 imported cases, according to the commission.

Related Topics

China Guangzhou Women From

Recent Stories

Asian Bradman's remarks has given me a boost: Rizw ..

4 minutes ago

US-Russia Top Level Talks Expected to Become Regul ..

4 minutes ago

CTO paid surprise visit to one-window driving lice ..

4 minutes ago

US-Russia Top Level Talks Expected to Become Regul ..

4 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon Sees US' Appointment of N.Korea ..

4 minutes ago

DC Mansehra imposes ban on overloaded trucks of mi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.