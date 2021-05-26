(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :South China's Guangdong Province registered three new locally transmitted, confirmed COVID-19 cases from Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the provincial health commission.

All three cases were found in the provincial capital Guangzhou.

They were a previously asymptomatic carrier, a 74-year-old woman, and her 11-year-old grandson.

All three have been transferred to a local designated hospital and are in stable condition, the commission said.

By 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Guangdong Province had reported a total of 2,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,015 imported cases, according to the commission.