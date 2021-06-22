(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China's Guangdong Province reported two new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :China's Guangdong Province reported two new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

The cases were reported in the cities of Shenzhen and Dongguan, respectively, according to the health commission.

Guangdong on Monday also reported five imported confirmed cases.

By Monday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,706 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,140 imported ones. Currently, 221 patients are being treated in hospitals, said the health commission.