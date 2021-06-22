UrduPoint.com
China's Guangdong Reports Two New Local COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:41 PM

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :China's Guangdong Province reported two new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

The cases were reported in the cities of Shenzhen and Dongguan, respectively, according to the health commission.

Guangdong on Monday also reported five imported confirmed cases.

By Monday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,706 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,140 imported ones. Currently, 221 patients are being treated in hospitals, said the health commission.

More Stories From Health

