HARBIN, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case on Sunday, local health authorities said Monday.

The new case was reported in Bayan County under the city of Harbin.

Also on Sunday, three confirmed cases were discharged from hospital after recovery.

By Monday, the province still had 81 local confirmed cases and 6 asymptomatic carriers undergoing medical treatment and observation.

The province has reported a total of 95 positive COVID-19 cases, including 88 confirmed cases and seven asymptomatic carriers in the latest resurgence since Sept. 21.