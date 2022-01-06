Central China's Henan Province reported 64 new locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and nine local asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday

ZHENGZHOU, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Central China's Henan Province reported 64 new locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and nine local asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

Fifty of the new confirmed cases were reported in the province's Xuchang City, while the provincial capital Zhengzhou has most of the new asymptomatic cases.

The province logged 1,719 confirmed cases from Jan. 21, 2020, when Henan reported its first COVID-19 case, to Wednesday, and among them, 1,588 were locally transmitted.

So far, 98 patients are still undergoing medical treatment in hospital while 28 asymptomatic carriers are under medical observation in the province.

Starting from Thursday, Zhengzhou has added two more medium-risk areas for COVID-19.