UrduPoint.com

China's Henan Reports 73 New COVID-19 Local Infections

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 03:34 PM

China's Henan reports 73 new COVID-19 local infections

Central China's Henan Province reported 64 new locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and nine local asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday

ZHENGZHOU, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Central China's Henan Province reported 64 new locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and nine local asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

Fifty of the new confirmed cases were reported in the province's Xuchang City, while the provincial capital Zhengzhou has most of the new asymptomatic cases.

The province logged 1,719 confirmed cases from Jan. 21, 2020, when Henan reported its first COVID-19 case, to Wednesday, and among them, 1,588 were locally transmitted.

So far, 98 patients are still undergoing medical treatment in hospital while 28 asymptomatic carriers are under medical observation in the province.

Starting from Thursday, Zhengzhou has added two more medium-risk areas for COVID-19.

Related Topics

China Xuchang Zhengzhou 2020 From

Recent Stories

PSL 7: COVID-19 SOPs for squads finalized

PSL 7: COVID-19 SOPs for squads finalized

7 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan tea exports earned 1.3 bln USD in 2021

Sri Lankan tea exports earned 1.3 bln USD in 2021

1 minute ago
 Rare snow in Tokyo blankets shrines, cancels fligh ..

Rare snow in Tokyo blankets shrines, cancels flights

1 minute ago
 Tibet receives over 41 mln visitors in 2021

Tibet receives over 41 mln visitors in 2021

3 minutes ago
 Offices of 5 Broadcasters Ransacked, 1 Employee In ..

Offices of 5 Broadcasters Ransacked, 1 Employee Injured in Kazakhstan's Almaty - ..

3 minutes ago
 Cambodia to donate 3 mln face masks, medical suppl ..

Cambodia to donate 3 mln face masks, medical supplies to Myanmar for COVID-19 fi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.