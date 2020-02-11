UrduPoint.com
China's Hubei Dismisses 2 Health Commission Party Bosses Amid Virus Crisis - State Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:39 PM

The authorities of China's central Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, have dismissed the chief of the Communist Party's provincial health commission, Zhang Jin, and the director of the committee, Liu Yingzi, state media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The authorities of China's central Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, have dismissed the chief of the Communist Party's provincial health commission, Zhang Jin, and the director of the committee, Liu Yingzi, state media reported on Tuesday.

According to China Central Television, the decision was made by the Communist Party's provincial committee on Monday. Wang Hesheng, a committee member, has been tasked with filling both vacant posts.

As the country struggles to curb the outbreak, dozens of health officials across China are reported to have lost their jobs over their handling of the crisis. According to the latest data, there are over 42,000 infected people in China, and the death toll has already surpassed 1,000, including 974 in Hubei.

