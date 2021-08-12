(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WUHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Central China's Hubei Province reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 new asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

All the 10 new confirmed cases were locally transmitted, with six in the city of Jingmen, four in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

Eight of the asymptomatic cases were discovered in Wuhan, and two in Jingmen. Meanwhile, three were imported cases arriving at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport from Islamabad, Pakistan.

As of Wednesday, Hubei had 92 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 79 locally transmitted cases, mainly in Wuhan and Jingmen. There were also 88 asymptomatic cases under medical observation in the province, of which 70 were locally transmitted.