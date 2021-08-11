UrduPoint.com

China's Hubei Reports 14 Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

WUHAN, Aug. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Central China's Hubei Province reported 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six new asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

All the 14 new confirmed cases were locally transmitted, with seven in the city of Jingmen, three in the provincial capital of Wuhan, three in Huanggang City and one in Ezhou City.

Five of the asymptomatic cases were detected in Jingmen, and the other was an imported case arriving at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport from Jakarta, Indonesia.

As of Tuesday, Hubei had 82 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 69 locally transmitted cases, mainly in Wuhan and Jingmen. There were also 78 asymptomatic cases under medical observation in the province, of which 60 were locally transmitted.

