WUHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Central China's Hubei Province reported 15 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 asymptomatic cases on Monday, the provincial health commission said on Tuesday.

Four locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

A further 10 local cases were registered in the city of Jingmen, and one in the city of Huanggang.

Twelve asymptomatic cases were detected in Jingmen City, three in Wuhan, and three in Huanggang City.

By Monday, Hubei had 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 55 locally transmitted cases, mainly in Wuhan. There were also 80 asymptomatic cases under medical observation in the province, with 63 of that number locally transmitted.