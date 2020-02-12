Central China's Hubei Province, center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 1,638 new confirmed cases and 94 new deaths on Tuesday, local health authorities said Wednesday

WUHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Central China's Hubei Province, center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 1,638 new confirmed cases and 94 new deaths on Tuesday, local health authorities said Wednesday.

The Hubei Provincial Health Commission also said 6,756 suspected cases of infection were ruled out on Tuesday after testing.

The provincial capital Wuhan reported 1,104 new infections and 72 new deaths, and the cities of Xiaogan, Ezhou and Huanggang reported 109, 71 and 66 new confirmed cases, respectively, according to the commission.

The province also saw 417 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,639 patients by Tuesday.

Hubei had 33,366 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection by Tuesday, with 1,068 deaths and 7,241 cases still in severe or critical conditions. The mortality rate is calculated at 3.2 percent.