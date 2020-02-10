(@FahadShabbir)

WUHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Central China's Hubei Province, center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 2,618 new confirmed cases and 91 new deaths on Sunday, local health authorities said Monday.

The provincial capital Wuhan reported 1,921 new infections and 73 new deaths, and the cities of Huanggang and Xiaogan reported 115 and 105 new confirmed cases, respectively, according to the Hubei Provincial Health Commission.

The province also saw 356 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Sunday. It had seen 1,795 patients discharged after recovery from hospital by Sunday.

Hubei had 29,631 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection by Sunday, with 871 deaths and 5,505 cases still in severe or critical conditions.