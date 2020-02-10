UrduPoint.com
China's Hubei Reports 2,618 New Confirmed Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Infection

Central China's Hubei Province, center of the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak, reported 2,618 new confirmed cases and 91 new deaths on Sunday, local health authorities said Monday

WUHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Central China's Hubei Province, center of the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak, reported 2,618 new confirmed cases and 91 new deaths on Sunday, local health authorities said Monday.

The provincial capital Wuhan reported 1,921 new infections and 73 new deaths, and the cities of Huanggang and Xiaogan reported 115 and 105 new confirmed cases, respectively, according to the Hubei Provincial Health Commission.

Hubei had reported 29,631 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection by Sunday, with 871 deaths and 5,505 cases still in severe or critical conditions.

The mortality rate is calculated at 2.94 percent.

In breakdown, Wuhan has recorded 16,902 confirmed cases in total, followed by Xiaogang and Huanggang with 2,541 cases and 2,252 cases, respectively. The cities of Suizhou, Jingzhou and Xiangyang also had over 1,000 cases each.

Hubei Province also saw 356 patients discharged from the hospital after recovery on Sunday, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 1,795 as of Sunday.

