China's Hubei Reports 398 New Coronavirus Cases

Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:22 PM

China's Hubei reports 398 new coronavirus cases

Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 398 new confirmed cases of the virus infection and 149 new deaths on Sunday, Chinese health authority said Monday

Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 398 new confirmed cases of the virus infection and 149 new deaths on Sunday, Chinese health authority said Monday.

The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the hardest-hit province to 64,287, according to the National Health Commission.

