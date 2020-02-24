(@FahadShabbir)

Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 398 new confirmed cases of the virus infection and 149 new deaths on Sunday, Chinese health authority said Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 398 new confirmed cases of the virus infection and 149 new deaths on Sunday, Chinese health authority said Monday.

The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the hardest-hit province to 64,287, according to the National Health Commission.