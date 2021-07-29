UrduPoint.com
China's Jiangsu reports 20 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

East China's Jiangsu Province reported 20 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, local authorities said Thursday

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :East China's Jiangsu Province reported 20 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, local authorities said Thursday.

Eighteen of the cases were reported in Nanjing, the provincial capital, while two others were reported in the city of Yangzhou, according to the provincial health commission.

By Wednesday, the province had reported a total of 175 locally transmitted confirmed cases (171 in Nanjing) and two local asymptomatic cases since new cluster infections began to emerge on July 20.

