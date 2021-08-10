East China's Jiangsu Province reported 50 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday

NANJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :East China's Jiangsu Province reported 50 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

Among them, two were registered in the provincial capital Nanjing, while 48 were reported in the city of Yangzhou.

All the patients have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.

Nanjing, a city with a population of more than 9.3 million, has reported a total of 233 locally transmitted confirmed cases since a new cluster of infections began to emerge on July 20 when a few airport cleaners at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive during routine testing.

The city has seen a downward trend in COVID-19 cases with no new locally transmitted cases reported on Sunday for the first time since July 20.

However, the city of Yangzhou, located about 100 km away from Nanjing, has seen increasing cases. The city has launched its fifth round of mass nucleic acid testing starting Monday.

More than 4,000 medical workers in the province have been dispatched to Yangzhou to help contain the epidemic.

At present, there are 634 confirmed COVID-19 cases still hospitalized in Jiangsu, including 615 locally transmitted cases. Besides, eight asymptomatic cases are under medical observation, among whom one is locally transmitted.