UrduPoint.com

China's Jiangsu Reports 50 Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 01:59 PM

China's Jiangsu reports 50 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

East China's Jiangsu Province reported 50 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday

NANJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :East China's Jiangsu Province reported 50 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

Among them, two were registered in the provincial capital Nanjing, while 48 were reported in the city of Yangzhou.

All the patients have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.

Nanjing, a city with a population of more than 9.3 million, has reported a total of 233 locally transmitted confirmed cases since a new cluster of infections began to emerge on July 20 when a few airport cleaners at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive during routine testing.

The city has seen a downward trend in COVID-19 cases with no new locally transmitted cases reported on Sunday for the first time since July 20.

However, the city of Yangzhou, located about 100 km away from Nanjing, has seen increasing cases. The city has launched its fifth round of mass nucleic acid testing starting Monday.

More than 4,000 medical workers in the province have been dispatched to Yangzhou to help contain the epidemic.

At present, there are 634 confirmed COVID-19 cases still hospitalized in Jiangsu, including 615 locally transmitted cases. Besides, eight asymptomatic cases are under medical observation, among whom one is locally transmitted.

Related Topics

China Yangzhou Nanjing July Sunday From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Cambodia logs 499 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deat ..

Cambodia logs 499 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 China's weekly farm-produce prices edge up

China's weekly farm-produce prices edge up

2 minutes ago
 Japan apologises, pledges reform after woman's dea ..

Japan apologises, pledges reform after woman's death in immigration detention

2 minutes ago
 Solid measures be taken for socio-economic uplift ..

Solid measures be taken for socio-economic uplift of Lakki Marwat

7 minutes ago
 Ethiopia registers 440 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registers 440 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Over 1.79 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

Over 1.79 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.