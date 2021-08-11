East China's Jiangsu Province reported 54 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday

NANJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :East China's Jiangsu Province reported 54 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

All the cases were registered in the city of Yangzhou and have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.

Nanjing, the provincial capital, logged no new locally transmitted cases on Tuesday. A total of 233 local confirmed cases had been reported in the city as of Tuesday since new cluster infections began to emerge on July 20 when a few cleaners at the city's airport tested positive during routine testing.

However, Yangzhou, located about 100 km away from Nanjing, has become a new area marked with cluster infections. The city had reported a total of 448 locally transmitted confirmed cases by Tuesday and has launched several rounds of mass nucleic acid testing to stem its spread.

By Tuesday, there were 685 confirmed COVID-19 cases still hospitalized in Jiangsu, including 666 locally transmitted ones. There were also eight asymptomatic cases under medical observation, of which one is locally transmitted.