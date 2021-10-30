UrduPoint.com

China's Latest COVID-19 Resurgence Spreads To 14 Provinces: Health Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:33 PM

China's latest COVID-19 resurgence spreads to 14 provinces: health official

By the end of Friday, the latest COVID-19 resurgence in China had spread to 14 provinces, where new locally transmitted cases or asymptomatic carriers were reported during the past 14 days, a health official said Saturday

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :By the end of Friday, the latest COVID-19 resurgence in China had spread to 14 provinces, where new locally transmitted cases or asymptomatic carriers were reported during the past 14 days, a health official said Saturday.

The epidemic prevention and control situation is grim and complicated as infections are still spreading rapidly, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), at a press conference.

China's top epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan, however, said on Saturday that the country will be able to effectively contain the latest COVID-19 resurgence within a month.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 59 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 19 new imported cases, according to the NHC daily report.

Related Topics

China Top

Recent Stories

Indian Prime Minister Discuss Wide Range of Issues ..

Indian Prime Minister Discuss Wide Range of Issues With Pope Francis

56 seconds ago
 EXCLUSIVE: 240,000 tourists annually, economic tie ..

EXCLUSIVE: 240,000 tourists annually, economic ties reflect strong relations wit ..

40 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

58 seconds ago
 American media carries a Pakistani detainee's firs ..

American media carries a Pakistani detainee's first public account of CIA tortur ..

3 minutes ago
 3.4m people to be vaccinated during RED campaign: ..

3.4m people to be vaccinated during RED campaign: DC

3 minutes ago
 Revenue officers hold strike

Revenue officers hold strike

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.