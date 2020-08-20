UrduPoint.com
China's Leading Epidemiologist Praises Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine - Russian Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:48 PM

China's leading epidemiologist, Zhong Nanshan, has given high praise to the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 and has congratulated the country on completing the vaccine registration, the Russian Embassy in Beijing said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) China's leading epidemiologist, Zhong Nanshan, has given high praise to the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 and has congratulated the country on completing the vaccine registration, the Russian Embassy in Beijing said on Thursday.

"Zhong Nanshan has appraised highly the vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. He has congratulated our country on the completion of the state registration procedure," the Russian Embassy in Beijing said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Russian embassy took part on Wednesday in an online briefing with Zhong's participation. The event, which focused on the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and response, was organized by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

