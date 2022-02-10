(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHENYANG, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :China's northeastern province of Liaoning reported 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, local health authorities said.

Of the confirmed cases, one was registered in the provincial capital of Shenyang and the other 19 were detected in the city of Huludao, according to the provincial health commission.

The province also reported one asymptomatic case in Shenyang during the period.