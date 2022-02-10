UrduPoint.com

China's Liaoning Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 05:18 PM

China's Liaoning reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

China's northeastern province of Liaoning reported 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, local health authorities said

SHENYANG, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :China's northeastern province of Liaoning reported 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, local health authorities said.

Of the confirmed cases, one was registered in the provincial capital of Shenyang and the other 19 were detected in the city of Huludao, according to the provincial health commission.

The province also reported one asymptomatic case in Shenyang during the period.

Related Topics

From P

Recent Stories

US to Host APEC 2023 Summit - White House

US to Host APEC 2023 Summit - White House

3 minutes ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

4 minutes ago
 Turkish Van cats under goes to dozens of academic ..

Turkish Van cats under goes to dozens of academic studies

10 minutes ago
 Maj Gen Dr Zulfiqar's services towards prevention ..

Maj Gen Dr Zulfiqar's services towards prevention of heart diseases remembered

10 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 11 more lives, 100 new infections ..

COVID-19 claims 11 more lives, 100 new infections in RWP

10 minutes ago
 vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V ..

Vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V23 5G to Come with ‘Color Ch ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>