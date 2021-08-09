The city of Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu Province reported no new locally transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday

NANJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The city of Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu Province reported no new locally transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

This was the first time that the city with a population of more than 9.

3 million saw no new cases since new cluster infections began to emerge on July 20 when a few airport cleaners at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive during routine testing.

The city currently has one high-risk area and 19 medium-risk areas for COVID-19, said the municipal health commission.

By Sunday, a total of 231 locally transmitted confirmed cases had been reported in Nanjing since July 20 and 18 people have been cured and discharged from hospital.