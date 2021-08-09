UrduPoint.com

China's Nanjing Reports No New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 01:14 PM

China's Nanjing reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The city of Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu Province reported no new locally transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday

NANJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The city of Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu Province reported no new locally transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

This was the first time that the city with a population of more than 9.

3 million saw no new cases since new cluster infections began to emerge on July 20 when a few airport cleaners at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive during routine testing.

The city currently has one high-risk area and 19 medium-risk areas for COVID-19, said the municipal health commission.

By Sunday, a total of 231 locally transmitted confirmed cases had been reported in Nanjing since July 20 and 18 people have been cured and discharged from hospital.

Related Topics

China Nanjing July Sunday From Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways retrieves 442.90 acres precious ..

Pakistan Railways retrieves 442.90 acres precious land in last 3 years

14 seconds ago
 PAL to organize National literary seminar on Aug 1 ..

PAL to organize National literary seminar on Aug 13

15 seconds ago
 Forest Department to plant 800,000 saplings in Cha ..

Forest Department to plant 800,000 saplings in Chakwal Range during monsoon seas ..

17 seconds ago
 Chinese shares close higher Monday

Chinese shares close higher Monday

19 seconds ago
 180 suspects held, arms, drugs recovered

180 suspects held, arms, drugs recovered

9 minutes ago
 New Zealand secondary school students compete for ..

New Zealand secondary school students compete for Chinese proficiency

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.