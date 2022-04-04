UrduPoint.com

China's PLA Sends Over 2,000 Doctors To Shanghai Amid Largest COVID-19 Lockdown In 2 Years

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 01:03 PM

China's PLA Sends Over 2,000 Doctors to Shanghai Amid Largest COVID-19 Lockdown in 2 Years

The People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) has sent over 2,000 doctors to Shanghai, which is currently facing the largest COVID-19 lockdown in two years, to assist in fighting against the infection, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) has sent over 2,000 doctors to Shanghai, which is currently facing the largest COVID-19 lockdown in two years, to assist in fighting against the infection, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The PLA has sent over 2,000 medical workers to assist Shanghai in anti-epidemic measures," the statement said.

Over the past day, Shanghai detected 425 local COVID-19 cases, and another 8,581 asymptomatic infections.

On March 28, Shanghai introduced a new lockdown scheme. Areas east and south of the Huangpu River entered a lockdown last Monday, which was to reopen on Friday morning just as western districts began a five-day shutdown.

Nevertheless, the city government has expanded the curbs in the eastern districts, so the city found itself locked down completely on Friday. The operation of public and private traffic is shut down, and the bridges over the river are also closed for the lockdown period.

China pursues stringent zero-COVID policy, which is now tested by the wave of the Omicron strain. Shanghai has faced a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, and the authorities redirected some international passenger flights to other Chinese cities from March 21 to May 1 to relieve the COVID-19 prevention and control sector.

Related Topics

Army China Traffic Shanghai March May From Government

Recent Stories

Aussie state vows to catch up surgery backlog amid ..

Aussie state vows to catch up surgery backlog amid COVID-19 wave

4 minutes ago
 38 roads in Cambodia's most popular tourist hub op ..

38 roads in Cambodia's most popular tourist hub open to traffic

4 minutes ago
 Outlaw allegedly manhandles USC official

Outlaw allegedly manhandles USC official

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 10,205 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 10,205 new community cases of COVID-19

4 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 127,190 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 127,190 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Macron says wants fresh sanctions against Russia

Macron says wants fresh sanctions against Russia

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.