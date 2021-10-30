UrduPoint.com

China's Railway Operator Tightens COVID-19 Prevention Measures

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:35 PM

China's national railway operator said it will tighten COVID-19 prevention and control measures to curb the spread of infections

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :China's national railway operator said it will tighten COVID-19 prevention and control measures to curb the spread of infections.

To reduce the flow of people, passenger trains to and from epidemic-affected areas will be limited or halted, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said.

The operation of tourist trains will be suspended in medium- and high-risk areas as well as cities that reported new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, according to the railway operator.

It also pledged to intensify anti-epidemic measures at railway stations, saying that precautions such as temperature monitoring, health-code verification and regular disinfection will be adopted to ensure the safety of passengers.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 59 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

