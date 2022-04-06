UrduPoint.com

China's Shanghai Conducts Another COVID-19 Screening Amid Continuing Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 03:57 PM

China's Shanghai Conducts Another COVID-19 Screening Amid Continuing Lockdown

Shanghai, China's largest city, is carrying out a new round of PCR and antigen testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday as daily increase in new cases remains high despite the lockdown, which was initially planned to be lifted on April 5 but continues to remain in effect

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Shanghai, China's largest city, is carrying out a new round of PCR and antigen testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday as daily increase in new cases remains high despite the lockdown, which was initially planned to be lifted on April 5 but continues to remain in effect.

Shanghai residents who tested positive during the previous screening will take PCR tests, while all others will take antigen tests and should they test positive, will also be required to take a PCR.

On March 28, the 24.9-million city went under lockdown to facilitate mass screening. The authorities used a new scheme where areas east and south of River Huangpu closed from March 28-April 1, while those east and south of Huangpu from April 1-5.

Due to the high incidence of COVID-19 infections, the authorities have extended the lockdown, without specifying the end date.

Over the past day, Shanghai detected 311 new COVID-19 cases, in addition to 16,766 asymptomatic cases which are part of a separate tally in China.

China pursues stringent zero-COVID policy, which is now tested by the wave of the Omicron strain. Shanghai has faced a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, and the authorities redirected some international passenger flights to other Chinese cities from March 21 to May 1 to relieve the COVID-19 prevention and control sector.

Related Topics

China Shanghai March April May All From

Recent Stories

Guests list of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding ..

Guests list of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding revealed

3 minutes ago
 Putin Briefed Vucic on Progress in Russia-Ukraine ..

Putin Briefed Vucic on Progress in Russia-Ukraine Talks During Phone Call - Krem ..

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Bucha Incident Should Be Subject to I ..

Kremlin Says Bucha Incident Should Be Subject to Independent Investigation

3 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls for Investigation o ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls for Investigation of Civilian Deaths in Bucha

4 minutes ago
 Moscow-Kiev Negotiation Process Continues, But Kie ..

Moscow-Kiev Negotiation Process Continues, But Kiev Should Be More Active - Krem ..

4 minutes ago
 President asks ECP to propose dates for general el ..

President asks ECP to propose dates for general elections within  90 days

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.