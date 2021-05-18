UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Shenyang Expands Nucleic Acid Testing To Stem New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:03 PM

China's Shenyang expands nucleic acid testing to stem new COVID-19 cases

Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, has expanded the scope of nucleic acid testing following new cases of COVID-19, said local health authorities

SHENYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) --:Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, has expanded the scope of nucleic acid testing following new cases of COVID-19, said local health authorities.

On Tuesday afternoon, Shenyang launched nucleic acid testing for residents of more areas in the four districts where a total of four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases had been reported so far.

The testing is expected to be completed on Thursday, according to the authorities.

The province was hit by a new round of coronavirus infections on Friday, following which nucleic acid testing was immediately launched in key areas of Shenyang and the city of Yingkou.

On Monday, Liaoning reported four new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases -- two each in Shenyang and Yingkou.

Related Topics

China Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

19 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits NEPRA headquarters

19 minutes ago

Pak, Turkish FMs vow to unitedly raise Palestine i ..

19 minutes ago

Walmart Q1 profits fall 32% as pandemic sales grow ..

21 minutes ago

Residents asked to remain alert, COVID-19 threat ..

21 minutes ago

Ten People Injured as Rocket From Gaza Hits Buildi ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.